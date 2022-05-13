Irrigators and service providers interested in finding out more about key factors influencing water availability in the connected southern basin, including water allocation processes, water trade, policy, and events, are encouraged to participate in Agriculture Victoria's irrigation webinar subseries.
The sub-series consists of three webinars titled 'Who got the irrigation water this season and why? How connected southern basin water is shared'.
Agriculture Victoria senior irrigation extension officer Rob O'Connor said webinar participants will gain a better understanding of the factors that influence irrigation supplies in the connected southern basin and how irrigation availability in one region can impact on other regions.
"Our aim is for participants to be better equipped to make earlier and more informed decisions in future seasons to better deal with variable water supplies," Mr O'Connor said.
The first webinar will run on Thursday, May 26, from 1-2pm.
This webinar will provide an overview of the southern Murray-Darling Basin (sMDB), how water in key storages is shared between states and regions, and the characteristics of the different sMDB water entitlements.
The second webinar will run on Thursday, June 9, from 1-2pm.
This webinar will discuss sMDB allocation processes, and the impact of carryover water, dam spills and unregulated flows on irrigation supplies.
The final webinar will run on Friday, June 24, from 1-2pm.
This webinar will cover sMDB water trade, water trade limits, Environmental Water Allowance payback and the irrigation situation and outlook for 2022-23.
The expert speaker will be Garry Smith from DG Consulting.
Garry has over 30 years of experience in the rural water sector and has led projects in water management, water policy and planning, water trading, and water knowledge building, across the Murray-Darling Basin.
To register in advance for these webinars, click HERE.
After registering remember to save the confirmation email containing important information about joining the webinar, including a password.
For more information please call Rob O'Connor on 0408 515 652.
To view previous webinars in this AgVic irrigation webinar series click HERE.
