Farmers encouraged to join Agriculture Victoria's irrigation webinar series

May 13 2022 - 8:00am
The first of Agriculture Victoria's irrigation webinar series, to be held on May 26, will provide an overview of the southern Murray-Darling Basin.

Irrigators and service providers interested in finding out more about key factors influencing water availability in the connected southern basin, including water allocation processes, water trade, policy, and events, are encouraged to participate in Agriculture Victoria's irrigation webinar subseries.

