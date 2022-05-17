Farm Online
Dairy tankers 2.4 times more likely to be in major collision

May 17 2022 - 8:00am
A new program is looking to improve road safety for dairy tankers.

Dairy tankers will be the focus of a new training program, focused on road safety, with research showing dairy tankers are 2.4 times more likely to be involved in a major crash than other freight transport.

