Farm Online
Home/Newsletter

Wool industry body looks to South Africa in preparation of FMD outbreak in Australia

Kristen Frost
By Kristen Frost
May 18 2022 - 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HEAT IT UP: In an FMD outbreak, contaminated wool should be stored at 4°C for four months, 18°C for four weeks or 37°C for eight days to eliminate the risk of FMD transmission through export.

The risk of foot and mouth disease (FMD) entering Australian shores has reportedly doubled in recent weeks.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kristen Frost

Kristen Frost

National Sheep and Wool Writer

Get the latest Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.