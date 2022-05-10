Farm Online
Home/Newsletter

FMD outbreak in Australia would cost wool sector billions and stifle the industry

Kristen Frost
By Kristen Frost
May 10 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HEADS UP: WoolProducers Australia CEO Jo Hall said the impacts of FMD would be severe not just to the wool industry, not just agriculture, but our entire economy.

An outbreak of Foot and Mouth Disease would cost the Australian wool industry an estimated loss of over $2.2 billion in revenue alone over a 10-year period.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kristen Frost

Kristen Frost

National Sheep and Wool Writer

Get the latest Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.