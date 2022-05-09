Farm Online
Kangaroo Island company Kiland plans to graze 270,000 sheep by 2026

Melody Labinsky
Kristen Frost
By Melody Labinsky, and Kristen Frost
Updated May 10 2022 - 5:50am, first published May 9 2022 - 11:00pm
Bold venture: Kiland plans to to transition out of forestry and into agriculture. Pictured is remediation works conducted by its project manager, AAG Investment Management, in western Victoria.

Kangaroo Island's sheep flock could increase by almost 50 per cent in the next four years as part of one company's bold bushfire recovery strategy.

Melody Labinsky

Melody Labinsky

National machinery and agtech writer

Kristen Frost

Kristen Frost

National Sheep and Wool Writer

