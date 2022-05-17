Farm Online
AgriFutures Rural Women's Award national finalists announced

May 17 2022 - 2:30am
2022 QLD AgriFutures Rural Womens Award Winner, Rebecca Bradshaw. Photo: Supplied.

Seven exceptional women have been recognised for their contribution to Australia's rural and emerging industries, businesses and communities by being named national finalists of the 2022 AgriFutures Rural Women's Award.

