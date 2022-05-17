Farm Online
EMI predicted to trade between 1350c/kg and 1400c/kg for the remainder of 2022

Kristen Frost
Kristen Frost
May 17 2022 - 2:00am
NO LIFT EXPECTED: The EMI is expected to trade between 1300c/kg and 1400c/kg for the remainder of 2022, down from the predicted 1350c/kg to 1500c/kg last month.

Australia's greasy wool market appears stable as the country's benchmark Eastern market Indicator (EMI) improved for the forth consecutive week last series, up 1.9 per cent to 1427 cents per kilogram.

National Sheep and Wool Writer

