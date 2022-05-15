The Woolmark Company has joined with one of Australia's most iconic fashion brands to create a collection of wool garments that champion traceability and sustainability.
Sportscraft is also one of Woolmarks oldest licensees first signing with the company nearly six decades ago in 1964.
Together, they have launched a 70-piece Woolmark certified collection promoting the eco-credentials of Merino wool.
Garments are traceable through the supply chain from origin to finished product.
Australian Wool Innovation (AWI) chief executive officer John Roberts said it was great to continue to work with Sportscraft to promote Australian wool.
"This collection is a great way to further showcase the sustainability and eco-credentials of Australian wool which is one of a major selling point," Mr Roberts said.
"Sportscraft's traceable collection emphasises the origin of the fibre and its journey to final product.
"And with a strong focus on providing a transparent view of the supply chain, consumers can learn the story behind the garment, from woolgrower to wardrobe."
Collaborations like this means Australian wool producers are recognised for their part in wool's traceable sustainable ecological network.
Producers such as sixth-generation graziers Michael and Margaret Reynolds of Westside in New South Wales district of Adelong, who's property is featured in Sportscraft's Australian Winter '22 advertising campaign headed "Australian quality, from land to garment".
Under the website's' "Made for life' tab, the campaign heralds the company's support of Australian woolgrowers committed to protecting the vibrant landscape we call home.
Westside is a family farm that has produced quality Merino wool for over 40 years.
It uses sustainable practices to ensure the land will be cherished for years to come, including tree planting, pasture renovations, and waterway regeneration.
Mr Roberts said through collaborations like this, producers take centre stage as a crucial part in providing quality natural fibres traceable, honed by generations of woolgrowers.
"It's a great example of Australian wool-growing history and expertise," he said.
"Westside has been fine-tuning its wool production with great consideration of sustainable farming systems."
He said connecting 60,000 Australian woolgrowers with commercial Woolmark licensees like Sportscraft through traceability is great example of not only showcasing the sustainable characteristics of Australian wool but also validating them.
"It's front and centre for us to encourage traceability and do our part for a sustainable future for wool," Mr Roberts said.
The 70-piece collection includes Woolmark-certified jumpers, trousers, coats, blazers and cardigans.
APG and Co. chief executive officer (CEO) Elisha Hopkinson said they are proud to have been the first Australian brand to sign on with The Woolmark Company to provide quality knitwear.
"In celebration of this long-standing partnership, our new collection tells the story of local farmers and the expert craftsmanship behind each product," Ms Hopkinson said.
"We care about the provenance of our wool and the people who create it.
"As part of our broader commitment to improving the transparency of our supply chain, the journey behind Sportscraft's premium Merino wool is fully traceable, from land to garment."
The collection is now available in store at Sportscraft and David Jones stores around Australia and also online.
