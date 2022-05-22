Farm Online
Home/Property

Escape the rat race - lots of small town post offices for sale across Australia

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
Updated May 22 2022 - 10:23pm, first published 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IN THE MAIL: Many small town post offices are for sale or lease around Australia, today we have look at some of them.

There are plenty of small town post offices for sale right across regional Australia for those city deserters looking to make a new life in the bush.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.