There are plenty of small town post offices for sale right across regional Australia for those city deserters looking to make a new life in the bush.
Licensed post offices, often with the guaranteed income of a mail run, are seen to be a cheap business opportunity and many offer an attached residence.
Pubs have long been a target for those wanting to escape the city, find somewhere to live and make a buck at the same time.
Vacant banks and churches in country towns are already on the hit list.
Perhaps being a small town postie offers a real change of pace, and a real opportunity to get to know the locals.
Today we look around Australia and have a look at what is available state by state.
West of Rockhampton is the little town Duaringa which has its combined post office/newsagency/general store for sale at $395,000 plus site annual value.
It does come with a two-bedroom residence plus the local mail contract.
Duaringa has a population of less than 300 (84 mail boxes) and the post office was opened in 1936.
For more information contact Paul Widgery at Post Office Brokers.
Or way to the south the wannabe postie could have a look at Yarraman, population 1100 - about 120km north of Toowoomba.
On the market for $250,000, the town's post office is in the main street with 146 post office boxes of which only four are available for leasing. It has a residence at the back.
For more information contact Wollermann Business Brokers.
A good looking post office in the historic central Victorian town of Maldon is on the market.
Maldon, population about 1500 and located between Bendigo and Ballarat, is billed as "Australia's first notable town" largely due to its gold rush tourist appeal.
The post office is being offered for $520,000 plus SAV.
The post office has operated from the present building since 1870 but does not come with a residence.
Again Post Office Brokers is the place to go for more information.
Koraleigh is a fishing mecca not far from the Murray River which has its little post office/hotel/general store on the market for a long lease at $195,000 or freehold buy at $350,000.
Koraleigh offers a little bit of everything but importantly the sale includes a five-year local roadside mail contract for a guaranteed income if the fish go off the bite.
The closest major town is Swan Hill across the border about 30 kilometres to the south-east.
Koraleigh's population is about 400 and the business does have a residence.
The new owner will also have to be handy as a burger flipper, the pub has a reputation for its tower of terror burger, challenging anyone to eat it all.
Also, about an hour away on the Murray is the Barham Post Office is also on the market for $450,000 plus SAV.
This post office has been on this site for a century with a local population of about 1200.
For more information about either Koraleigh or Barham contact Wollermann Business Brokers.
The Cummins Post Office has been on the market for a while now.
The business comes with a residence for $690,000 all up.
The post office is located in the main street about 70 kilometres north of popular Port Lincoln, population about 700.
Raine and Horne agent David Guidera is a little surprised in the lack of interest so far but says the vendor is prepared to negotiate on the offer, and even pitch in to help out if needed.
Perhaps Hawker is a better fit in the hub of the Flinders Ranges, again with the post office attached to the town's general store for $320,000.
Hawker, population about 300, relies heavily on its local store for groceries, takeaway food and alcohol, even gifts, plus their mail.
Renovations costing almost the price of this freehold property sale were completed about four years ago.
More information contact Finn Business Sales.
Down in the south-west of WA is the town of Tambellup, population 375, which is apparently overrun by fun loving willy wagtails as well.
For $235,000 the new owner of the post office/gift shop can enjoy this busy little business in the centre of town and live in the attached residence.
It also comes with a contracted mail run.
Tambellup is on the Great South Highway on the Gordon River, 23km south of Broomehill.
Run off your feet after a day serving coffee and cake, you can shut the front door and retire to your three-bedroom home with polished floors and rose garden.
For more information contact Xcllusive Business Brokers.
Exeter is a small town just north of Launceston and needs a new postie willing to pay $265,000 inclusive of SAV.
Exeter boasts a population of about 630 and is in the centre of a farming district known for its orchards and livestock enterprises.
All the post office's 291 post boxes are leased to locals and the licensed business offers a long lease, although no residence.
If you are drawn to the place go and check out Brady's Lookout just to the south where bushranger Matthew Brady is said to have spied on potential victims down below.
For more information contact Finn Business Sales.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
