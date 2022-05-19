Farm Online
Home/Property

Brewarrina's Narran Park sale delayed as buyers struggle through the wet

Marian Macdonald
By Marian Macdonald
May 19 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Faced with wet conditions that have made inspections difficult, agents have extended the expressions of interest period for large-scale north-west NSW grazing property, Narran Park.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Marian Macdonald

Marian Macdonald

National rural property writer

Writing for farmers in the Stock & Land, The Land, Queensland Country Life, Stock Journal and FarmWeekly, farming in Gippsland.

Get the latest Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.