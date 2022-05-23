Farm Online
Home/Property

Viterra expects more than $3m for its bulk grain handling site near Adelaide

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
Updated May 23 2022 - 4:25am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BULK STORAGE: A big grain handling and storage site north of Adelaide is on the market. Pictures: CBRE, Colliers.

Bulk grain handler Viterra is selling its Two Wells site just north of Adelaide.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.