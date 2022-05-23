Bulk grain handler Viterra is selling its Two Wells site just north of Adelaide.
The company has previously announced it was closing the site as part of an operational review in South Australia.
The company has been closing a number of grain delivery centres over the past few years.
"The site at Two Wells has significant limitations and requires an unviable level of investment to maintain safe and modern facilities," Viterra announced last year.
"Viterra therefore has focused its supply chain investment at neighbouring sites that can offer growers better access and services."
As a result, CBRE and Colliers have joined forces to sell the 21.15 hectare site for the company.
Located on the corner of Middle Beach Road and Port Wakefield Highway, the site still features a lot of shedding and other grain handling infrastructure.
Agents are expecting offers in excess of $3 million for Two Wells.
Two Wells is 42km from the Adelaide CBD and 36km from Port Adelaide.
The Viterra site is accessible from Middle Beach Road via a driveway suitable for road trains.
Those sheds include two 2100sqm all-steel structures, a 1080sqm processing shed with a workshop, an 800sqm facility plus a 171sqm implement shed.
The secure property also features an in-ground 20m weighbridge, 1.75ha of former bunker site storage, a 7400sqm bitumen hardstand and site office.
CBRE's Phil Schell and Tom Barrett from Colliers have been appointed as joint agents.
Expressions of Interest invited before July 7.
"The property would suit a variety of operations moving forward, and we are expecting interest from grain industry participants, transport and logistics operators and food-processing firms," Mr Schell said.
"An increasing take-up of Outer North land opportunities and recent infrastructure upgrades such as the Northern Connector will make the high-exposure site desirable to occupiers," Mr Barrett said.
For more information contact Mr Schell on 08 8110 3360 or Mr Barrett on 0417 827449.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
