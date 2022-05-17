It is still not known whether the sale of three properties formerly owned by failed SP Hay Australia will help all creditors recover their owed money.
The properties, two in South Australia and the other in Western Australia, are now confirmed as being under contract after expressions of interest closed on March 31.
Stuart Price's Adelaide-based hay export company is being wound up still owing $14.5 million to many creditors.
SP Hay Pty Ltd is being wound up after Queensland company Fromm Packaging successfully applied to the Brisbane Supreme Court late last year to recover what is believed to be about $200,000 in its unpaid bills.
Liquidator SV Partners has confirmed more than 70 people and businesses are now on the creditors list, many of them farmers.
Chief among them is lead creditor the National Australia Bank.
Only after the bank is paid back will the remaining creditors get a look at whatever remains.
The land and equipment of the failed SP Hay Group are all on the market.
Besides the big business, the properties being offered by Elders Real Estate total 40.5 hectares across three sites in Western Australia and South Australia.
In South Australia, the Thomas Plain "Paskeville" site is listed as under contract.
It is a large-scale hay processing and storage facility near the Yorke Peninsula town.
The facility features hay teasing, blending, pressing and unitising equipment.
There is a large hay warehouse built in about 2010 of 5760 square metres.
The facility suffered an enormous fire in 2009 causing millions of dollars in damage.
In Western Australia, the 16 hectare Brookton site also hosts a large-scale hay storage and processing facility - also listed as under contract.
This complex was established in about 2000, primarily to supply the export hay market with high quality hay grown throughout WA.
It is just north of Brookton and about 150km from Perth.
Although the failed group offers a ready made operation in leading hay growing regions of Australia for a new buyer it will be sold into parts if needed.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
