Farm Online
Home/Agribusiness

Creditors of failed South Australian hay exporter wait on land sale proceeds

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
Updated May 17 2022 - 6:04am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MANY CREDITORS: Stuart Price's failed hay export company is believed to owe more than $14 million.

It is still not known whether the sale of three properties formerly owned by failed SP Hay Australia will help all creditors recover their owed money.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

More from Agribusiness

Get the latest Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.