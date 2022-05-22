Farm Online
Home/Politics

Barnaby Joyce not committing to running for Nationals leader following Coalition's election loss

Cody Tsaousis
By Cody Tsaousis
Updated May 22 2022 - 1:07am, first published 1:05am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TIGHT LIPPED: Barnaby Joyce's leadership ambitions for the Nationals party are in doubt after he refused to commit to running for the position again. Photo: Mark Kriedemann

Member for New England Barnaby Joyce has not committed to recontesting the Nationals leadership, despite saying in April it was his intention to hold onto the position if possible.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cody Tsaousis

Cody Tsaousis

Journalist

I'm a news reporter who enjoys covering politics and energy, but I will write about anything for my community. I moved to the New England in 2021 after spending several years in the Upper Hunter.

Get the latest Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.