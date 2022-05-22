Post-election state of play for every regional Australia seat

WHILE most rural seats will remain with their previous party or member, there were a handful of surprises sprinkled across the country this election.
Some seats were still too close to call, with preference counting continuing into Monday morning.
Here's the full state of play for regional Australia.
Hunter - Despite the retirement of long-time MP Joel Fitzgibbon and a strong campaign by the Nationals, Labor candidate Dan Repacholi has retain the seat.
New England - Nationals leader Barnaby Joyce retained his seat as expected.
Gilmore - Yet to be decided with sitting Labor MP Fiona Phillips and former NSW Transport Minister Andrew Constance neck and neck. Labor is slightly ahead on preference, but a recount could be on the cards.
Eden-Monaro - Sitting Labor MP Kristi Bane has retained the seat she won in the 2020 by-election, increasing her margin by 4 per cent.
Hume - Liberal MP Angus Taylor has retained his seat, despite suffering a double digit swing against him in first preferences.
Richmond - Yet to be decided. Labor MP Justine Elliot could retain on preferences, despite Greens polling more first preferences.
Parkes - Nationals MP and party stalwart Mark Coulton returned as expected.
Calare - Nationals MP Andrew Gee retains seat with a positive swing.
Riverine - Nationals MP and former Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack retains his seat despite a double digit swing against him in first preferences.
Page - Nationals MP Kevin Hogan retains the seat.
Lyne - David Gillespie holds his seat despite a swing against him.
Cowper - Nationals MP Pat Conaghan is expected to retain the seat after reaping 40pc of the vote, however less than 5pc of preferences have been counted. Independent Caz Heise pulled 26.79pc of first preferences.
Flynn - Nationals were able to hold the seat, despite a 7.65pc swing against it following the retirement of Ken O'Dowd. Labor candidate Matt Burnett pulled the most votes (36pc), but Nationals candidate Colin Boyce, who stepped up from Queensland state politics, was able to get home on preference.
Leichhardt - Liberal MP Warren Entch retained the seat.
Dawson - The Nationals have held the seat, with Andrew Willcox replacing the retiring George Christensen.
Maranoa - Nationals MP and former Agriculture Minister David Littleproud has retained his seat as expected, increasing his margin by more than 6pc.
Capricornia - Nationals MP Michelle Landry has retained the seat as expected, despite a 7pc swing against her.
Herbert - Liberal MP Philip Thompson retained the seat and saw his first preference vote increase by almost 10pc.
Hinkler - Nationals MP and former Resource Minister Keith Pitt retained the seat despite a 5pc swing against him.
Wide Bay - Nationals MP Llew O'Brien retained the seat as expected.
Groom - Liberal MP Garth Hamilton retired the seat despite an 8pc swing against him.
Kennedy - Independent Bob Katter retained his seat, which he has held since 1993, increasing his margin.
Nicholls - Nationals candidate Sam Birrell holds the seat for the party, despite one of the largest negatives swings in the country (almost 24pc) thanks to Liberal preferences. The Nationals were concerned the seat could fall due to the retirement of Damian Drum and a strong campaign by independent Rob Priestly.
Indi - Independent Helen Haines has held her seat and increased her margin by more than 7pc.
Mallee - Nationals MP Anne Webster has held her seat and increased her margin by more than 4pc.
Wannon - Liberal MP and former Trade Minister Dan Tehan will retain his seat, despite a 6.67 swing against him, and a strong campaign by independent and former radio host Alex Dyson (20.33pc).
Gippsland - Nationals MP Darren Chester retained the seat and increase his margin.
Ballarat - Labor MP Catherine King holds the seat for her party
Bendigo - Lisa Chester retains the seat for Labor
Jagajaga - Labor MP Kate Thawites retains seat and increases her margin by more than 6pc.
McEwen - MP Rob Mitchel retains the seat for Labor
Hawke - Sam Rae holds the seat for Labor
Lalor - Labor MP Joanne Ryan returns the seat for the party.
Grey - Despite pulling almost 45pc of the vote Liberal Ramsey Rowan was unseated by Labor's Julie Watson (21pc) on preferences. The preferences of independent Liz Habermann (11.44pc) are believed to have pushed Labor across the line.
Barker - Liberal MP Tony Pasin retains the seat.
Mayo - Centre Alliance MP Rebekha Sharkie retains the seat and increases her margin by more than 8pc.
O'Connor - Liberal MP Rick Wilson holds the seat for his party.
Durack - Liberal MP Melissa Price retains the seat.
Canning - Liberal MP Andrew Hastie retains his seat and increases his margin by close to 5pc.
Forrest - Liberal MP Nola Marino retains the seat.
Pearce - Labor candidate Tracey Roberts claims the seat from incumbent Liberal MP Linda Aitkens, with a double digit swing.
Lingiari -Labor is able to retain the seat despite a swing against it following the retirement of long time MP Warren Snoddon. Marion Scrymgour holds the seat with a margin of just over 1pc, following a strong campaign by Country Liberal candidate Damien Ryan.
Solomon - Labor MP Luke Gosling retains the seat with a 6pc margin.
National Rural Affairs reporter, focusing on rural politics and issues. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au
