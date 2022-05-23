There are remnants of the gold rush scattered about Barfold Park just north of Kyneton.
Just over an hour from Melbourne, the modern home and rolling hills offers the lifestyle attributes which are so sought after but with 93 hectares (230 acres) it is still a working farm.
Advertisement
Still, priced at between $3.2-$3.5 million, the new owners may continue the leasing deal with a neighbouring farmer and choose just to enjoy all that space.
There is a lot of history about Barfold Park which was settled mid-19th century.
There are remnants of stone buildings and mining activity across the property.
The modern home is approached via a long, picturesque driveway.
With distant rolling views of your own valley and beyond, this property epitomises the best of country living, showcasing privacy and tranquility.
The house features a mud room entranceway, polished concrete floors, electric slab heating in the bathrooms, split system heating/cooling, a two-zone Bose speaker system, generous domestic water supply and ample additional shedding.
MORE READING: Golden opportunity to become a small town postie.
The four-bedroom home is open plan with double glazed expansive glass windows in every room to enjoy views of the property.
The living space opens onto the expansive terrace.
The large gallery hallway is the spine of the house separating the bedrooms and library/study.
The current owners have created some fairways and greens for a hit of golf with family and friends.
The farm has partly improved pastures which are currently leased or the new owner can start their own rural enterprise.
Nearby One Tree Hill is a great spot for a picnic to take in the 360-degree views.
For more information contact the Jellis Craig agents Tom May on 0413 996185 or Carole Lenander on 0401 472346. Expressions of Interest close June 24.
Don't miss out on all the latest rural property news. Sign up here to receive our new and free weekly Farmonline property newsletter.
Advertisement
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.