Cattle on feed numbers hit a new record

Updated May 23 2022 - 2:03am, first published 1:45am
ON FEED: At the end of March 2022, there were 1,269,927 cattle on feed in Australia, which is 30,364 head higher than the previous record set in quarter four of 2019, when Australia was in the middle of its worst drought. IMAGE: Shan Goodwin

The early supply chain disruptions of 2022, including COVID-19 and floods, have not impacted the continued growth and strength of Australia's feedlot sector.

