The Victorian government has bought farmland on the outskirts of Melbourne to help protect the habitat of the state's endangered faunal emblems.
Beef farmer Bruce Logan, a former stock and station agent, has sold his 41 hectare (101 acre) property adjoining the Liwik Barring Landscape Conservation Area in Yellingbo in the Yarra Ranges.
The farm is seen as important to preserve habitat for the Helmeted Honeyeater and Lowland Leadbeater's Possum.
The property was bought for an undisclosed price from Mr Logan whose family has lived in the Yellingbo area for 90 years.
The government said the deal was brokered by Trust for Nature.
Trust for Nature said "a cluster" of properties adjoining the reserve already have conservation covenants attached to their title.
Trust for Nature area manager Ben Cullen said: "After working with this landholder, the protection of this property for conservation will serve as a bridge between other areas of habitat in the region."
There have been regular sightings of the Helmeted Honeyeater at the edge of the property just bought by the government.
"The creation of habitat links will enable the species to move easily through the landscape," a government spokeswoman said.
After nearing extinction in the late 1980s, the wild population of Helmeted Honeyeaters has increased to more than 250 thanks to efforts by government, landholders, private donation and community groups.
The government is spending $10 million on the Liwik Barring Landscape Conservation Area.
Environment Minister Lily D'Ambrosio said: "We're regenerating our precious biodiversity, restoring native habitats and creating regional jobs while capturing carbon to help Victoria halve emissions by 2030."
Mr Logan plans to keep farming on his family's remaining 40 hectares.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
