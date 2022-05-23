*Paul Niven leads Cows First (China), an independent dairy advisory business. He works across all parts of the dairy supply chain, from raw milk production to retail. Mr Niven has worked in the dairy industry in China for six-and-a-half years, and was the founding general manager of Pure Source Dairy Farms, a joint venture between Fonterra and Abbott (USA). He managed the establishment and operation of two large scale (4000 adult cows each) dairy farms and 2000 hectares of double-cropped irrigated land near Jinan, the capital of Shandong province. Before working in China, Mr Niven the business manager-dairy at Van Diemen's Land Company, when it was owned by the New Plymouth Council from New Zealand, with 25 farms and 20,000 milking cows.

