HOLDING the new Albanese Government to its promises around standing behind the live cattle trade, a long term funding arrangement for biosecurity and fairer food labelling of alternative meat products will be top of the agenda for the red meat industry in the wash-up of the election.
Nutting out solutions to the critical workforce shortages plaguing all of agricultural, but now at desperate levels in abattoirs, will be top of the list for the processing sector, with a dedicated meat industry working visa the ask.
Labor's commitment to consult with live sheep exporters and suppliers ahead of any step in the direction of phasing out the trade will also be 'an opportunity we will ensure we secure', industry groups say.
On the trade front, beef and sheep meat producers and exporters are cautiously optimistic about Labor's much-touted 'resetting' of the relationship with China.
But, of course, the first thing all in the farming game are looking to hear is who their new agriculture minister will be.
With Labor moving closer to securing the majority, combined with the party's clearly stated objective to maintain its policies rather than trade them off to cut deals, the minds of those in the livestock business have been put more at ease in the face of the rise of The Greens, who have long standing policies such as banning all live animal exports.
Live exporters say Labor's plan to phase out the live sheep trade sets a dangerous precedent for all agriculture sectors in that an industry can be shut down to appease activists despite demonstrating tremendous performance in terms of animal welfare outcomes.
Australian Live Exporters' Council chief executive officer Mark Harvey-Sutton said exporters would spell out those animal welfare outcomes, the devastating implications of a ban to the wider livestock industry and to trade partners to the new government during promised consultation sessions.
Northern cattle producers, meanwhile, have listed potential land and water ownership legislation changes under the new government as more concerning than the risk of the live cattle trade being phased out.
How Labor's philosophies around carbon might unfold is also causing strong concern in the Northern Territory.
The industry's umbrella organisation, the Red Meat Advisory Council, said it looked forward to working with the Albanese Government to advance the interests of Australia's 75,000 red meat and livestock businesses and 445,000 employees.
"We'll be seeking to urgently partner with the new government to deliver on their commitments to bolster biosecurity capabilities, with lumpy skin disease and foot and mouth now on Australia's doorstep," chief executive officer Alastair James said.
RMAC would also be following through on commitments to deliver accurate and clear food labelling "with Labor recognising Australian families are being deceived by misleading labels and descriptions used by manufactured plant-based protein companies," he said.
The Australian Meat Industry Council said its first priority would be the workforce shortage.
"We believe the shortages will have an impact on two areas - one on farmers and one on food security," chief executive officer Patrick Hutchinson said.
"Prior to the election, the ACTU also recognised this issue, stating ongoing workforce shortages will have an impact on feeding the nation and the world.
"According to industry forecasts, which show a big uptick in cattle and sheep production, there is only enough staff to manage the current livestock supply, which is at a historical low. Therefore, if the current workforce shortages are not addressed, we will not have the capacity to meet the rising throughput.
"We need a plan moving forward and AMIC is dedicated to supporting the government on any plans to increase productivity in our sector."
Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally.
