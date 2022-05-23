Farm Online
Beef already knocking on Albanese Government's door

Shan Goodwin
By Shan Goodwin
Updated May 23 2022 - 4:36am, first published 4:30am
NEW TIMES: The beef industry will be knocking on the Albanese Government's door very quickly. Picture: Elesa Kurtz - The Canberra Times

HOLDING the new Albanese Government to its promises around standing behind the live cattle trade, a long term funding arrangement for biosecurity and fairer food labelling of alternative meat products will be top of the agenda for the red meat industry in the wash-up of the election.

