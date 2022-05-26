MIXED FARMING: Broadacre cropping is available on a big scale near Kimba. Pictures: Elders.

Agents are confident a buyer will be happy to pay more than $500 an acre for a large mixed farming opportunity north of Kimba.



The Holders Boundary property comprises 3415 hectares (8438 acres) on the Eyre Peninsula.



Advertisement Ad

Using the agents' estimate, bidding for the property is expected to start at just over $4 million in total.

It is considered strong sheep country but with current prices also presents an opportunity to push hard on the broadacre cropping program as well.



More than 7600 acres of the property is considered arable.



It represents an excellent opportunity to conduct a large mixed farming operation on the Eyre Peninsula.



This large holding features a two-storey, double brick homestead.



This homestead has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, office, laundry, open plan living to lower level and captures the expansive views to the south.



Advertisement Ad

It also has an outdoor undercover entertaining area, enclosed yard and carport.



The farm infrastructure includes a workshop and machinery shed (30x12x5.5m) with concrete floor and self contained shearers quarters on mezzanine floor.



View + 4 Photos

It has a three stand shearing and implement Shed (22x15x5.5m).



The shed has raised boards, drop chutes with attached steel sheep holding yards with bugle drafting race and electric loading ramp.



The machinery shed (12x13x4m) has a concrete floor and full opening sliding doors designed for small aircraft.



The A-Frame fertiliser/grain shed (17x18m) also comes with a concrete floor.



A 12,000 litre diesel tank is in place with a ground fill system.



There are six grain silos ranging in size from 12 to 70 tonnes.



The property is connected to the Cunyarie Water Scheme which supplies the homestead and main paddocks via gravity system to tanks and troughs.



Advertisement Ad

There is an additional 13 dams and 2 x 75,000ltr concrete tanks, 1 x 50,000ltr fibre glass tank, 1 x 25,000ltr poly tank, 1 x 25,000ltr iron tank.



Agents said the boundary fencing is in good condition with 7.5km of new cyclone and post installation carried out recently.



The vendors run a continuous cropping operation with a focus on wheat, barley, vetch and a pasture growth and improvement program for livestock, currently holding 1100 ewes with lambs at foot.



Vendor describes long term yield average at 1.6 t/ha, with most recent high in 2016/17 of 2.2 t/ha.



Encouraging recent rainfall will support this season's grain maturation.



Advertisement Ad

The spraying program is available for the past four years.



For more information and an inspection contact the Elders agents Adam Chilcott on 0447 710484 or Braydn Sampson on 0429 886330.



Don't miss out on all the latest rural property news. Sign up here to receive our new and free weekly Farmonline property newsletter.

