Consultation started earlier, dug deeper on Dairy Australia's Annual Operating Plan

By Rick Gladigau, Adf President
May 25 2022 - 8:00pm
ADF president Rick Gladigau says it was pleasing to see ADF members have stronger input into the AOP this year.

As the voice of dairy farmers in your regions, Australian Dairy Farmers (ADF) actively provides input on key focus areas for development in Dairy Australia's Annual Operating Plan (AOP).

