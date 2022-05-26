BORDER BOUNTY: A public auction will be held in the Joanna Hall for this small property. Picture: TDC.

Normally three small paddocks would not attract much attention but this property at Joanna on the South Australian/Victoria border is sure to.



Because nothing is normal in the farmland selling business at the moment.



With neighbours looking to add to their existing portfolio before the interest rates rise too far, or the dry seasons return, even small allotments will gather interest.



A public auction will be held at the Joanna Hall on July 8 at 11am for these tree-studded paddocks on North Settlement Road.



Joanna is 12 kilometres east of Struan and 26km southeast of Naracoorte.

This land is about 10km west of the border.

TDC Livestock and Property is offering about 47 hectares (116 acres) or grazing country.



This property is currently fenced into three main paddocks with dams in two of them.



Included in the sale are two shipping containers.



These containers comprise the dongas which have been converted into a camp kitchen area set among young gums which have been recently planted in a small, fenced area.



The remainder is loamy, grazing country.



The property is leased until the end of December.

Agents say it would an "ideal allotment to add to an additional holding or for someone looking to get a start".

No expected price range has been offered by the agents.

For more information or to arrange an inspection contact the agents from TDC Livestock and Property, Mark De Garis on 0428 372124 or Tom Pearce on 0427 642138.

