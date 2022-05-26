RISKY TIMES: Protecting Australia's cattle herd should take precedence over Bali holidays, prominent beef industry consultant Simon Quilty says.

A CALL for a ban on tourism travel to the holiday mecca of Bali has come from a prominent Australian-based international meat analyst in the wake of the increasing risk of foot and mouth disease making its way to our shores.

Simon Quilty, Global AgriTrends, made the call at the Pasture Agronomy Service conference at Wagga Wagga in NSW this week, telling producers FMD had spread quickly over the past month to East, West and central Java, Lombok and every island in Indonesia.

Speaking to Farmonline afterwards, Mr Quilty said given more than a million Australians visit Bali in a normal year and pent-up travel demand means the number going right now is likely very high, a ban was an obvious move to protect Australia's cattle industry.

"What we don't want are FMD highways through airports at Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane," he said.

"FMD is in Bali and can be carried on clothing."

Analyst Simon Quilty, Global AgriTrends.

Mr Quilty said the official information coming to Australian producers was quite different to that coming from those on-the-ground in Indonesia.

Veterinarians in Indonesia say there is now a 50:50 chance of FMD reaching Australia and the risk of lumpy skin disease is even higher, although the second risk is over three to five years where FDM is an immediate threat given the rate of tourism, he reported.

Vaccines for both diseases are very tight globally, which has hamstrung the Indonesian government's efforts to keep the disease at bay.

Indonesia was also caught between the need to eliminate the disease and global food shortages.

"There has been a reluctance to order mass cullings for that reason. The approach has been to minimise animals getting sick," Mr Quilty said.

"It's a complex situation of needing to ensure there are no excess losses of cattle which will contribute to food shortages and getting that balance right is very difficult."

Unfortunately for Australia, however, that approach has increased the risk of FMD making its way here.

"Until Indonesia fully vaccinates their herd, none of us can rest easy," Mr Quilty said.

Asked whether the global beef shortage might mean Australia's trade partners are more likely to lower their standards on FMD bans, Mr Quilty said it was unlikely.

"For years, they've ensured strong biosecurity rules are kept in place and any changes would set a precedent that would last for years," he said.

"However, given Australia's strength in traceability and our history of strong biosecurity, the concept of regionalisation could be put in place.

"So instead of a nation-wide ban, supply from just a region or even a shire might be put in place."

A case of FMD in Australia would likely result in an overnight cattle market correction and while the intent was not to panic the market, producers should certainly be made aware of that, Mr Quilty said.

"Every enterprise is different but know this is on our doorstep and assess your risk profile," he said.

Speaking at the PAS conference, Mr Quilty urged producers across the nation to 'get their house in order' around timely decisions to sell livestock.

He said Australia was in a unique position to supply the world with protein due to the counter cyclical nature of a herd rebuild.

While other key supply countries are liquidating, Australia is rebuilding, presenting opportunities for beef and sheep meat exports over the next few years to feed the world.

"We just need to get over this immediate threat on our doorstep of FMD," he said.

