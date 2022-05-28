ABC TV's Muster Dogs stars Lucifer and Annie were the star attractions at a Clermont aged care facility on Tuesday. Pictures: Supplied

Residents at a Clermont aged care home were given a surprise visit by Muster Dogs champion handler Frank Finger and his Kelpie dogs Annie and Lucifer on Tuesday.



Frank and his four-legged celebrities, provided a wonderful experience to residents of Clermont Multipurpose Health Service's Montcler Aged Care facility.

Annie and Lucifer are now full-time working dogs with grazier Frank Finger, who featured as one of the stock handlers on the show.

Montcler recreation officer Claudia Stephson who organised Frank, Annie and Luci's visit to the facility.

Mr Finger said both Annie and Lucifer enjoyed their trip to the facility.



"The dogs loved visiting the facility and it didn't worry them," he said.

"It was a good day off the farm and to go around to see everybody. You can tell the residents that had pets and it's marvelous how dogs can pick up on that if someone's not into pets they can tell.

"It's interesting, the men seem to like Lucifer and the women like Annie and I'm somewhere in-between."



Frank Finger alongside Lucifer and Annie at his cattle property Hillview near Clermont.

Following the success of the visit, Frank is considering making it an ongoing occurrence.

"I think we'll probably make that ongoing visit because there's no trouble for me to duck in with them and it just gives the residents something to look at," Mr Finger said.

"I might take some little pups next time because they can nurse them."



A spokesperson for Clermont's Montcler Aged Care facility said the residents had a wonderful time.



"The residents gave lots of attention to the kelpies while listening to Frank talk about the series, training of the dogs and how they are now valued members of the mustering team on his cattle property," the spokesperson said.



"Staff presented Frank with a gift basket as a thank you for taking time out to share a special morning with the residents."



Since being crowned Muster Dogs' champion pup, Annie has progressed to working on mobs of cattle up to 350 head.

