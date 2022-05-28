RICH HISTORY: Viladale offers a lifestyle opportunity along with an easy-to-run farming operation, according to agents. Pictures: Charles Stewart Real Estate.

A 118-year-old bluestone homestead is the striking feature of Viladale in the heart of western Victoria.



The 100 hectare (247 acre) grazing property is expected to sell for $3.2m-$3.5m.

Because of the grandeur of the homestead, agents have even pitched the easy-to-run farm as a lifestyle opportunity.

Located west of Hamilton, Viladale is near the junction of Violet Creek and the Grange Burn and was once part of one of the original squatting runs, the Camerons' Violet Creek estate.



Viladale was commissioned to be built by the noted breeder of English Leicester sheep John Habel in 1904.

Although it has reduced in size since then, the property has long been home to wool and sheep meat production.



The original Violet Creek run comprised 3885ha (9600ac) had 8000 head of cattle and 4000 sheep.

"Viladale and its embedded history offers a brilliant lifestyle and farming opportunity in very picturesque surrounds on Hamilton's edge," Andrew Dufty from Charles Stewart Real Estate said.



The property offers views of Mount Dundas and the southern Grampians as well.



The well maintained three-bedroom homestead has a fourth bedroom/study with two walk-in pantries.



It has two slow combustion wood heaters each in the living room and kitchen and reverse cycle air-conditioners.



The master bedroom with ensuite faces north with views over the expansive garden.



Most of the home has been fully restored with the roof replaced in 2019 for $35,000.



There is a heated in-ground pool in the garden.



Farm improvements include a two-stand shearing shed with Atlex stockyards.



It has a five-bay machinery shed and lockable workshop along with a three-bay garage.



Water security is the key attribute of the Western District and Viladale has lots of rainwater storage for the homestead.



There is a bore equipped with a submersible electric pump which provides good quality water via header tanks reticulated to stock troughs located in each of the 16 paddocks.



Those paddocks feature a cover of phalaris, clover and ryegrass.



Expressions of interest close on June 23.



For more information contact Mr Dufty on 0419 842929.

