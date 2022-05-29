Farm Online
Home/Sheep & Goats

Lamb the new Wagyu in the US

Updated May 29 2022 - 10:27pm, first published 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
No bargains on the horizon at the meat counter

Lamb producers can expect to see prices climbing in spring to hit a high of 1000 to 1050 cents a kilogram as the protein continues to be the new Wagyu in the United States.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.