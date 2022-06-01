Farm Online
Beef processors face ramped up government costs

By Steve Martyn
June 1 2022 - 8:30pm
Another knock to beef processors

The Department of Agriculture, Water and Environment recently confirmed upcoming legislative increases of between 6.2 and 7.1 per cent in its cost-recovered fees and charges for export meat inspection and certification at Australian export registered meat processing plants.

