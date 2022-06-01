Another knock to beef processors

Our international competitors like Brazil and Argentina, receive their goverment's export meat inspection and certification free of charge, their respective governments appreciating the value of the export red meat sector to their national economies as well as the community benefit of providing a framework for ensuring there is an effective and high standard food production system in the country. In the United States the USDA meat inspection service is also provided to the US export meat processing sector free of charge. Only overtime is charged to the US industry and then some of that is subsidised.