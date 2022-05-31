Farm Online
Home/Agribusiness

Incitec Pivot demerger plan provokes more questions than answers

Andrew Marshall
By Andrew Marshall
Updated May 31 2022 - 9:55am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Incitec demerger gets lukewarm response from farmers, shareholders

Farmers and shareholders alike are cautious about Incitec Pivot's bold plans to split its fertiliser and explosives businesses to make the most of flourishing market outlooks for both.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Marshall

Andrew Marshall

National agribusiness writer

Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for ACM's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).

More from Agribusiness

Get the latest Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.