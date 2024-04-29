Farm Online
TPG and Optus sign $1.6bn mobile network sharing deal set to shake-up regional communications

By Jason Gregory
April 29 2024
TPG and Optus sign 11-year mobile network sharing deal set to shake regional communications.
TPG and Optus have signed a $1.6 billion deal to share mobile networks across regional Australia that the companies believe will improve coverage, increase competition and reduce the cost of the 5G rollout.

