Human health and low carbon ag future at risk from anti-meat message

Andrew Marshall
By Andrew Marshall
Updated May 13 2024 - 12:47pm, first published 12:00pm
Professor John Gilliland, Queen's University, Belfast, addresses the Beef Australia Woolworths breakfast. Photo Andrew Marshall.
Professor John Gilliland, Queen's University, Belfast, addresses the Beef Australia Woolworths breakfast. Photo Andrew Marshall.

Pressuring families to eat less red meat in an effort to cut greenhouse gas emissions would be a human health disaster and far less effective in the race to net zero emissions than breeding better livestock.

