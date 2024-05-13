Farm Online
Plan for higher interest rates for longer and invest cautiously

Andrew Marshall
By Andrew Marshall
May 13 2024 - 7:07pm
Ord Minnett speakers at Beef Australia, head of asset allocation, Malcolm Wood, Sydney; Queensland state manager, David Lane, and head of debt capital markets, Andrew Gordon, Sydney.
Despite lingering hopes of interest rate cuts by year's end, farmers would be wise to plan for no change to current 12-year highs until 2025, and quite possibly another official rate rise to come.

