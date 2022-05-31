Farm Online
Murray Watt is Australia's new Federal Minister for Agriculture

By Kelly Butterworth, and Penelope Arthur
Updated May 31 2022 - 9:00am, first published 7:52am
Senator Murray Watt will be the new Federal Agriculture Minister. Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has announced his ministry, with Senator Murray Watt taking on the role of Agriculture Minister.

