Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has announced his ministry, with Senator Murray Watt taking on the role of Agriculture Minister.
Member for Sydney Tanya Plibersek was announced as the Environment and Water Minister while the Member for Brand, Madeleine King, will take on the Resources and Northern Australia portfolio.
Mr Watt was elected to the Senate in 2016 and has previously been the opposition spokesperson for Northern Australia (from 2019), for natural disaster and emergency management (2019-2021) and Queensland resourced (from 2021).
The Queensland Senator was recently outspoken on the Morrison Government's refusal to spend the $4-billion disaster recovery and mitigation fund, despite the fact the fund had earned over $700 million in interest.
He could face some strong headwinds the portfolio however, with the Labor Government announcing during the election campaign that it would phase out live sheep exports if elected.
That policy has not only been fiercely opposed by sheep producers and live exporters but has also faced friendly fire from WA Premier Mark McGowan who has publicly stated he won't support the move.
Labor has also pledged to axe the Ag Visa program but will honour a memorandum of understanding signed with Vietnam under the deal.
Mr Watt replaces the Member for Maranoa David Littleproud, who on Monday was elected the new Federal National Party Leader.
Mr Littleproud seen as a strong performer in the agriculture portfolio.
