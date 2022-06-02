THE Murray-Darling Basin Plan is yet to be completed, but regional communities are already being told to get ready for a review, which aims to prepare the plan for the impacts of climate change in 30 years time.
MDBA chair Sir Angus Huston said the Commonwealth would review the water plan in 2026, and there was "no plan in human history that can't be improved with the benefit of hindsight".
"To do nothing after everything we have seen and learnt is irresponsible and reckless," Sir Huston said.
"It's like flying an aircraft on autopilot, knowing the destination has changed, and doing nothing about it.
"None of us would be doing our job properly if we didn't reflect, plan and adjust. We would not be doing justice to the people whose lives and businesses depend on the basin."
The review will have a large focus on climate change, which was the "most significant challenge" for the Murray-Darling Basin.
According to the CSIRO, by 2050-60 average annual streamflow could reduce by 20 to 30 per cent, due to less rainfall, and higher evaporation and plant transpiration.
"Climate change is no longer knocking on the door. We are all living with it now," Sir Huston said.
"It would be reckless and irresponsible to fail to incorporate new evidence about our climate."
The first phase of the review will be the MDB Outlook. Over the next few years, the MDBA will release an insight into what life in the Basin may be like in 2050.
"It will identify what's at risk under a climate that is trending hotter and drier with more extreme weather events, and what that means for communities, economies and the environment," Sir Huston said.
"We will cross check what the science is telling us with the lived experience of basin communities to make sure it lines up with the trends people are seeing."
The overall review will also investigate how the plan's framework can be simplified, how to get the best outcomes for all social, cultural, environmental and economic values, and how to improve the involvement of First Nations people.
National Rural Affairs reporter, focusing on rural politics and issues. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au
