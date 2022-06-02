Farm Online
Home/Beef

Fears we are too short on livestock biosecurity officers, vets to face foot and mouth

Shan Goodwin
By Shan Goodwin
June 2 2022 - 5:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
STANDSTILL: Livestock movements will come to a fast and hard halt should foot and mouth disease be detected in Australia.

CONCERNS are being expressed about whether enough people with frontline livestock biosecurity expertise can actually be mustered to fight foot and mouth disease if it reaches Australian shores.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shan Goodwin

Shan Goodwin

National Agriculture Writer - Beef

Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally.

Get the latest Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.