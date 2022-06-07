Farm Online
Home/Sheep & Goats

Heightened biosecurity alerts prompts calls for EIDs in sheep

Kristen Frost
By Kristen Frost
June 7 2022 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TRACEABILITY: Sheep Producers Australia CEO Bonnie Skinner said the rapid and reliable tracing of sheep and goats plays a significant part in emergency disease response.

The heightened risk of emergency animal disease entering Australian shores has reignited the debate for mandatory electronic identification tags in sheep.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kristen Frost

Kristen Frost

National Sheep and Wool Writer

Get the latest Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.