You don't need to spend millions on your country getaway

Lifestyle blocks are still selling well in some out of the way places, sidle up to all the stones at Sedan for instance.
This rocky getaway with land is proof you don't need to spend all your nest-egg on your country escape.
Here to the east of the Mount Lofty Ranges, the little historic town has that essential ingredient in any shift from the city to the country - it's just over an hour from Adelaide.
Only this week a post-pandemic survey of workers found two-thirds of employees are willing to forgo pay rises or promotion for better work-life balance, overall well-being, and happiness.
The previous owners of this almost a century old farm house are certainly happy - they have has just sold it for a welcome $377,000, a doubling of their investment in a decade.
That works out to $19,842 an acre or $47,125 a hectare.
The new owner is just a stone's throw from Lake Moodie but watersports are out, it is usually dry.
But the house comes with oodles of character and is set on about eight hectares (19 acres) to guarantee peace and quiet in the country.
Sedan wasn't always so quiet, being on the Old Sydney Track back in the gold rush times then it was a railway terminus, and even today it is the junction of several main roads connecting west to east.
It's also not far from the River Murray, and about 30km to the big shops at Angaston plus of course the Barossa.
Today there is a lot of focus on that rocky history, its German heritage and some impressive old buildings.
There are still the old drystone walls surviving in the district, rocks to spare.
Your new home features three bedrooms, updated kitchen, open fireplace, and high ceilings.
Then it's up a few steps to an office, and then down to an interesting cellar.
There is a smattering of buildings - a garage, a lean-to for storing wood.
The old-barn style shed has exposed stone walls, wooden beams, concrete floor and power.
There are more machinery sheds and no less than three rainwater tanks plumbed to the house.
The property was sold by Damien Geyer for Elders Rural Real Estate.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
