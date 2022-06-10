Farm Online
Home/Newsletter

May tractor sales increase 12 per cent nationally on 2021 monthly figures

Melody Labinsky
By Melody Labinsky
Updated June 10 2022 - 2:05am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Big month: Western Australia and the Northern Territory recorded sizable tractor sales increases in May.

Australian machinery dealers have reported strong tractor sales in May, with the national average for the month up 12 per cent year-on-year.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melody Labinsky

Melody Labinsky

National machinery and agtech writer

Get the latest Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.