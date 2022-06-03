Machinery manufacturer Case IH is celebrating its dealers with Kenway & Clark and St George Machinery Centre taking out the top accolades in the 2021 Dealer of the Year Awards.
Kenway & Clark has six branches in north west NSW and Queensland and has claimed the award for Case IH Dealer of the Year (three branches or more).
Advertisement
The company has branches in Moree, Wee Waa, Inverell, Tamworth and Gunnedah in NSW, and Goodiwindi in Queensland. Kenway & Clark also claimed the honours for Dealer of the Year - Service.
St George Machinery Centre in St George, Queensland, took out the award for Case IH Dealer of the Year (one or two branches) for the first time. SGMC has been a Case IH dealer for more than 35 years, and has also been named Dealer of the Year - Wholegoods.
The Dealer of the Year results are based on a range of criteria, including finance and business management, performance in sales and marketing, and parts and servicing, Advanced Farming Systems Certification and total market share.
Kenway & Clark dealer principal Peter Burey said they were surprised and delighted with the wins.
"It's something we're very proud of, and is certainly a great reward for the hard work of our team, particularly in the last 18 months when there's been some big changes in the business," Mr Burey said.
"It is a team achievement and we want to make particular mention of our divisional managers who lead so well and put in so much effort."
SGMC dealer principal Craig Brimblecombe said the wins came as a "total shock" and he credited his team with the dealership's outstanding results.
"It was a real surprise and I'm so proud of the team. There's been a lot going on in the past 18 months with the new [STAG] venture that's meant I've had to be elsewhere a lot of the time, but the SGMC team has really put in when it's counted," Mr Brimblecombe said.
"They've worked so well as a team, and these awards are a credit to their commitment and hard work."
Read more:
Three Rivers Machinery (Warren, NSW) took out Dealer of the Year - Parts; Ag North in Ayr, Queensland, was named Dealer of the Year - CNH Industrial Capital (1 or 2 branches) and; Intersales, with four branches in southern NSW, took home the title of Dealer of the Year - CNH Industrial Capital (three branches or more).
Case IH Australia/New Zealand general manager Pete McCann praised the level of excellence achieved by both companies and paid tribute to their expertise and commitment to their customers.
"Kenway & Clark and SGMC are worthy winners of these titles this year, and their achievements can't be overstated," Mr McCann said.
"They have both assembled outstanding teams who are committed to consistently and rigorously maintaining the standards required to secure our two top Dealer of the Year awards.
"Both dealerships have taken on significant growth opportunities in the past few years and are to be commended on the way these changes have been incorporated and for the subsequent benefits to their customers."
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.