Farm Online
Home/Beef

Croc TPS solar pumping system lifting livestock water consumption and weight gains

Melody Labinsky
By Melody Labinsky
July 7 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simple solution: Recirculating water in livestock troughs can slow the growth of algae and harmful bacteria and improve outcomes for livestock. Pictures: Melody Labinsky

A simple device could potentially lift the daily weight gains of livestock across the country.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melody Labinsky

Melody Labinsky

National machinery and agtech writer

Get the latest Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.