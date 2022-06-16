Farm Online
CCA president Markus Rathsmann steps down, Lloyd Hick steps in

Updated June 16 2022 - 3:48am, first published 3:35am
Outgoing Cattle Council of Australia president Markus Rathsmann.

Cattle Council of Australia president Markus Rathsmann has announced he will step down from the position on June 30.

