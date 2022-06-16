Cattle Council of Australia president Markus Rathsmann has announced he will step down from the position on June 30.
CCA's vice president Lloyd Hick will step in as acting president to oversee the final steps in the transition from Cattle Council to the new Cattle Australia.
Mr Hick said Markus Rathsmann has been committed to advancing the interests of grass-fed cattle producers for his entire career.
"Markus' tenure as president has come at a challenging time for the organisation, as we work through the transition to a new peak industry council," Mr Hick said.
"Markus has overseen significant improvements in the management of the red meat industry's financial assets and has been a strong voice for improved national biosecurity arrangements.
"Markus has been a key figure in securing further biosecurity funding and taking steps to develop an mRNA vaccine for lumpy skin disease.
"His work has put us in a stronger position to protect our industry from the threats of animal diseases.
"He was also the first Cattle Council president from the Northern Territory, providing overdue recognition of the NT's important beef-producing regions.
"His success will also be reflected in the seamless transition to a better, more democratic and sustainably funded, peak industry council."
