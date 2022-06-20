It's not every day big milestones gets cracked but Massey Ferguson is celebrating after the millionth tractor produced at its factory in Beauvais, France, rolled off the production line last week.
The MF 8S.305 Dyna-VT tractor was bought by French farmer and contractor Thierry Aubree.
Mr Aubree, who is based in the village of La Chapelle des Fougeretz, attended the celebration alongside Jerome Maziere, the managing director of his local dealership Herve Motoculture.
"I'm passionate about new technologies including RTK guidance, section control with a focus on soil preservation and sustainable farming practices," Mr Aubree said.
"The MF 8S exudes this modernity thanks to its efficient engine, smooth transmission, perfect wheelbase and offers visibility, cab comfort and precision farming connectivity capabilities.
"Operating my entire MF fleet of four tractors, three combines, two big balers and one telehandler, I found a great win-win partnership with my MF dealer based on common trust."
Every day up to 100 tractors can be produced at the factory and exported to more than 70 countries, including Australia.
The plant has a number of state-of-the-art features including a tractor customisation workshop, where owners can tailor tractors to their needs, together with an additive manufacturing facility for small parts and prototypes using 3D printing.
Massey Ferguson's parent company, Agco, has been manufacturing tractors at the facility since November 20, 1960.
The first tractor produced there was the MF 825 and a number of innovative tractors have been released over the past six decades.
These include the MF 3000 series in 1986, the first tractor with on-board electronics and the MF 8600 in 2008, which introduced the efficient power concept reducing environmental impact courtesy of the first use of SCR technology on an agricultural machine.
The MF 8S came on the scene in 2020 and went on to win Tractor of the Year 2021, Red Dot: Product Design 2021 and Farm Machine 2022 awards.
Massey Ferguson EAME vice-president and managing director and Agco France president Thierry Lhotte said the Beauvais facility had grown continuously over the past 62 years, working with and for farmers.
"On behalf of all our employees I want to thank our customers for their everlasting trust," Mr Lhotte said.
