Australia's mid-size tractor market is in for some stiff competition after three machinery manufacturers unveiled their new products.
These tractors were on display at the Case IH, New Holland and Massey Ferguson sites at the FarmFest field days, outside Toowoomba, Qld, last week.
Case IH has opened order books for its Farmall JXM 55 and 65 models, which have a tier three, 2.9-litre turbocharged three-cyclinder engine under the bonnet.
The 41 and 48 kilowatt (55 and 65hp) include a three-point linkage able to lift and handle implements of up to 2500 kilograms.
Operators can select from a mechanical or hydraulic shuttle and the tractor has a 60L/minute open-centre hydraulic system.
Case IH ANZ mid horsepower and compact tractors product manager Seamus McCarthy said the new Farmall JXMs had a competitive price position.
He said the utility tractors were heavily suited towards loader work and were for the farmer wanting more capacity than what Case IH had previously offered in this segment.
"The JXM is a range we've had previously but we've had the higher horsepower 75 and 90, now we're excited to offer a 55 and 65 horsepower range but that price position is a lot more affordable now," Mr McCarthy said.
"For the customers who previously would have purchased a Farmall B 60, now they can get a bigger sized tractor for the same horsepower.
"The number of orders we've already got in our system shows this is going to be a really popular and appealing model in the JXM range."
Over on the New Holland site, farmers responded positively to the TT3.50.
The 37kw (50hp) tractor is powered by a 2.9L three cylinder S8000 engine and has a 62L fuel tank.
Its category I/II rear linkage has a capacity of up to 1800kg and there's the option of an APs30 front end loader system.
New Holland mixed farming and livestock product segment manager Ben Mitchell said the TT3.50 was suited to small acreage and lifestyle farmers.
"It's a new model that comes in above our compact range of tractors and below our top selling TT4 range," Mr Mitchell said.
"We've pinched some features off its bigger brother the TT4 - large axle capacity, the same engine with 50 horsepower, shuttle transmission and the APs30 loader.
"It's a good foot in the door for a full size tractor, having that inherent stability because it has a bit bigger frame."
For those chasing a 'few more horses' and an enclosed cab, Massey Ferguson was showcasing the newest member of its Global series, the MF 5700D.
The range includes the 75kw (100hp) MF 5710D and the 82kw (110hp) 5711D, which feature Massey Ferguson's Dyna-4 transmission out of its factory in France.
The tractors have a 4.4L Agco Power four-cylinder engine that can meet tier three emissions compliance without the use of AdBlue or exhaust gas recirculation systems.
Its hydraulics can deliver 100L/minute oil flow at the push of a button and its category II linkage can lift up to 4300kg.
Agco north west Australia regional sales manager David Allan said the response at FarmFest had been outstanding, particularly from cattle producers and vegetable growers.
"Farmers have really enjoyed what we are putting forward as a package for these types of applications," he said.
"It fills out our offering in our Global series tractors that starts at 70 horsepower and goes through to 130 but here in the middle at that 100 and 110 point we're offering now a wider range."
