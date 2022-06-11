Farmers looking to invest in spot spraying technology have another feature they can look forward to on John Deere's model year 2023 400 and 600 series sprayers.
The addition of LED lighting to the sprayers, which are equipped with See & Spray Select, will allow the technology to work at night.
See & Spray Select is an integrated camera technology developed to deliver sizeable gains in efficiency and productivity by detecting green plants in fallow ground and triggering a spot treatment application to these plants only.
According to John Deere, the technology reduces inputs costs by delivering a similar hit rate to traditional broadcast spraying while using an average of 77 per cent less herbicide.
John Deere Australia and New Zealand production systems manager Ben Kelly said John Deere had listened to the needs of farmers and invested in this next iteration of spraying innovation to allow effective spot treatments both day and night.
"We understand the summer fallow spraying window is limited by the heat during the day in Australia's harsh conditions, so it was essential we offered night-time spot spraying for our farmers to complete spraying as efficiently, safely and sustainably as possible," Mr Kelly said.
"Local farmers have reported up to 90pc chemical savings by using See & Spray Select, so providing the technology for farmers to be able to achieve targeted spraying during the night hours will bring enormous benefits to their bottom line, while helping them to tackle critical issues like herbicide resistance.
"Additionally, our research has shown that weeds sprayed with complex tank mixes with more than two modes are 83 times less likely to develop resistance."
Operators using the 400 and 600 series sprayers can switch between targeted spot spraying and a highly productive broadcast mode without leaving the cab.
Alternatively, both spot spray and broadcast can be used at the same time to apply different application rates for more effective spraying.
As part of the update, See & Spray Select is now available on all boom sizes.
Model year 2023 400 and 600 series sprayers can be ordered now for delivery in early 2023.
