Chris Bowen to address the Climate Change Investment and Finance Summit today

By Dominic Giannini
June 17 2022 - 3:00am
Energy minister Chris Bowen wants the private sector to sell the economics of renewable energy.

The energy and climate change minister is calling for the private sector to help sell the economics of renewable energy and boost the sector in Australia.

