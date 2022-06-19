Farm Online
Chef Glenn Flood in action at beef sustainability report launch

June 19 2022 - 4:00am
TOP NOTCH: The ABSF event starred a beef bresaola accompanied with a hazelnut dukkah, shaved pecorino cheese and salsa verde entrée.

SUSTAINABLE grazing practices were the finishing seasoning on the outstanding cuts served at the Australian Beef Sustainability Framework annual update launch in Sydney this week, where the two-course offering complemented discussion of the nation's growing role as a global leader in sustainable food production.

