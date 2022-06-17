Farm Online
Home/Agribusiness

Deakin University tracks organic food chain positives and pitfalls

June 17 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
How-to guide helps trace organic produce in supply chain

The adage "you are what you eat" takes on a whole new meaning when it comes to food traceability.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Agribusiness

Get the latest Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.