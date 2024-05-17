Farm leaders maintain the rage over 'harmful' Govt policies

Australia's farm leaders have passed a vote of no confidence in the Federal ALP government.
Fresh from their walkout at Agriculture Minister Murray Watt's post-budget address earlier in the week, the farm lobby groups today made sure their upset with the Albanese government was loud and clear.
Together the leaders demonstrated to the Minister he had crossed a line by announcing a four-year timeline to banning live sheep exports.
The group comprising the NFF, Wool Producers Australia, Sheep Producers Australia, Cattle Australia, Australian Livestock Export Council, WA Farmers, AgForce Queensland and NSW Farmers left a post-budget breakfast earlier in the week.
"We turned our back to the Minister just like he turned his back on farmers," NFF president David Jochinke said.
Today (Friday) the National Farmers' Federation's members council, comprising Australia's state and commodity agricultural organisations, supported three motions:
That the NFF no longer has confidence in the Albanese government to act in the interests of Australian agriculture.
The NFF believe Cabinet and caucus have made the live export decision without considering the scientific and industry data presented in the consultation process to the detriment of all sectors of agriculture.
The NFF rejects the current assistance package as a token gesture and sees the only satisfactory outcome is the continuation of the trade in live sheep.
Mr Jochinke said this was another unprecedented move representing a united front from the industry.
The NFF and other state lobby groups traditionally maintain an apolitical stance to deal with changes of government.
"Farmers, fishers and foresters feel they are being treated with contempt as this government pursues its single-minded policy agenda," Mr Jochinke said.
"There is clear disconnect between what the Government is doing and what farmers need to remain profitable and productive.
"The government says its listening but today the agriculture sector reiterated its view - that farmers do not feel like they are being recognised.
"The government is putting in policy that might line up with what they think inner city voters want but it ignores rural and regional people."
Mr Jochinke said the live export decision was the final straw.
"We've seen a number of seriously harmful policies from this Government now.
"We say to government: Stop with the poor policy and red tape. Stop taking away our markets, our water, our workers, our land."
He said farmers were furious with the government - were frustrated and hurting.
"What we are asking Government is actually very simple. It is to keep farmers farming."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.