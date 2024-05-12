Farm Online
"Kick in the guts"- industry decries live sheep phase out plan

Victoria Nugent
By Victoria Nugent
May 12 2024 - 11:00am
Brookton sheep producer Ellen Walker is among those devastated by the live sheep ban announcment. Picture supplied.
Brookton sheep producer Ellen Walker is among those devastated by the live sheep ban announcment. Picture supplied.

Sheep producers and industry stakeholders from Australia have slammed the federal government announcement that live sheep exports by sea will be banned within four years, saying that the $107 million transition package is not enough to mitigate the devastation the industry will face.

