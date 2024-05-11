Farm Online
Live sheep trade to be banned within four years, industry transition package announced

JG
By Jason Gregory
Updated May 11 2024 - 3:34pm, first published 1:12pm
Australia's $77 million live sheep by sea export trade will be shut down from May 1, 2028, while the Federal Government has unveiled a $107m transition package for industry stakeholders.

