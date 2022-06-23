The historic Mid North town of Peterborough is all revved up over a peculiar property sale.
A new buyer has the chance to break the holy alliance between the South Australian town's original Baptist Church and more than 60 motorcycles housed next door.
Advertisement
Owners Ian and Belinda Spooner have put both properties up for sale - the formidable stone church (circa 1880) and the former home of the church's bible classes next door at Tennyson Hall (1913).
That adjacent hall has been operated by the Spooner's as a B&B, gallery and their collection of vintage motorcycles, opened to the public as a museum since 2008.
They are not part of the sale.
Agents from CE Property Group expect this unique offering to reach between $450,000-$490,000 with best offers by the end of the month.
Peterborough is 113km from Port Augusta and 220km from Adelaide.
The old church has been mostly converted into a home.
The stone buildings are on a corner 1190 square metre block.
This big church was built and then extended between 1880 and 1913, mostly of local stone offering a huge amount of internal space for living and other ventures.
Interestingly, it was not long after it was finished the town's name changed from its original Petersburg to Petersborough.
It was one of about 70 places in South Australia which had their names changed near the end of the First World War due to "anti-German sentiment".
MORE READING: Why $3.4m wasn't cheap for almost 3000 acres.
Aside from the possible tourist accommodation, as we can see today with the motorbike display Tennyson Hall has a big space which could be converted to many other uses.
The home features leadlight windows, cathedral ceilings and solid timber flooring.
The living area comprises three levels, these being lower or ground floor, upgraded kitchen and upper level mezzanine section.
The lower level includes semi-open living areas, the original kitchen with its wood stove, a storage area and toilet.
Advertisement
The upper level includes two bedrooms, bathroom and a landing area.
For more information contact the agents at CE Property Group on 0488 972888.
Those agents say inquiries over the sale of the property have been strong but the opportunity still awaits a buyer with vision.
Don't miss out on all the latest rural property news. Sign up here to receive our new and free weekly Farmonline property newsletter.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.